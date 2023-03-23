Huawei Mate X3 announced as world’s lightest foldable phone

After several rumors and leaks, Huawei announced its latest foldable phone, the Huawei Mate X3. He was eagerly awaited by the promise of bringing powerful hardware together with interesting news. It hits the market as the lightest and thinnest foldable on the market, reinforcing the Chinese manufacturer’s commitment to bringing innovations in the technology sector.

In design, Huawei Mate X3 has an ultra-thin frame, weighing only 239 grams, making it the lightest and thinnest foldable phone in the world. Its new drop-shaped hinge system allows you to close the device so that it is only 5.3 millimeters.

- Advertisement - It has 6.4 inches LTPO OLED external display, 2504 x 1080 pixels resolution and support for 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The external display is also OLED and measures 7.85 inches, bringing a resolution of 2,496 x 2,224 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Instagram launches new stickers for Nowruz, the Persian New Year

Under the hood, it features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G platform, 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. For power, there is a 4,800mAh battery unit with 66W fast charging support. In the Collector’s Edition, the value rises to 5,060 mAh, but maintaining charging speed.

Huawei has given a lot of thought to the photography part and brings XMAGE system for quality images in different lighting scenarios. At the rear, there is a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor.

The Huawei Mate X3 is the world’s first foldable cell phone to bring technology for satellite communication. Other features include 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, IR and GPS, as well as IPX8 certification.

Technical specifications

6.4 inch LTPO OLED external screen 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2504 x 1080 pixel resolution

Internal 7.85 inch OLED screen 120 Hz refresh rate and 2496 x 2224 pixel resolution

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide angle sensor 12 MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom

4,800 mAh or 5,060 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support

4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, IR and GPS

price and availability

- Advertisement -