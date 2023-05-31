Huawei Mate 60 may be thicker to accommodate 5G network solution, says rumor

The Huawei Mate 60 is being developed by the Chinese manufacturer and informants who have access to the company’s plans found that it has been working on the idea of launching the smartphone with a 5G connection.
Hence, leaker FixedFocus found that the device will be a little thicker than the current P60 line to accommodate “the solution” for the 5G network.
The use of the word “solution” indicates that we are not talking about a modem integrated into the chipset, since it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon and we all know that US sanctions prevent the sale of 5G chips to the Chinese.
In the view of many market analysts, Huawei may end up going back to basics by offering a 5G modem separate from the processor. This means that the thickness of the smartphone has to grow, since we are talking about an extra component on the motherboard.
The Chinese’s first 5G smartphone was the Mate 20 X 5G and it had a solution like the one being studied for the Mate 60. This is because the Kirin 980 processor worked together with the Balong 5000 modem.
For those who don’t remember, Huawei’s proprietary modem was no longer produced when the brand managed to incorporate a new modem into its Kirin processors.
Even so, the Balong 5000 has everything needed to support 5G SA and NSA network. Therefore, the bet is that Huawei will produce this modem again and start integrating it with Qualcomm processors.
Do you believe that we are close to seeing Huawei’s return to the 5G scenario? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.