Huawei Mate 60 may be thicker to accommodate 5G network solution, says rumor

The Huawei Mate 60 is being developed by the Chinese manufacturer and informants who have access to the company’s plans found that it has been working on the idea of ​​launching the smartphone with a 5G connection.

Hence, leaker FixedFocus found that the device will be a little thicker than the current P60 line to accommodate “the solution” for the 5G network.

The use of the word “solution” indicates that we are not talking about a modem integrated into the chipset, since it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon and we all know that US sanctions prevent the sale of 5G chips to the Chinese.