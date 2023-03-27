Huawei Mate 60: leaks indicate launch of the line in the third quarter of the year

The launch of the Mate 60 line by hauwei could happen in the third quarter of this year. The information comes from an informant, who posted on Weibo about the time when the device should be announced by the Chinese manufacturer. However, he did not say the exact day when the product will be released on the market.

It is worth remembering that the Mate 50 series hit the market at the end of September last year. Even the Pro variant of this franchise underwent a drop test and impressed with its resistance. Even so, this is just a clue and does not mean that the new models will arrive in the same month.