Huawei Mate 60: leaks indicate launch of the line in the third quarter of the year

The launch of the Mate 60 line by hauwei could happen in the third quarter of this year. The information comes from an informant, who posted on Weibo about the time when the device should be announced by the Chinese manufacturer. However, he did not say the exact day when the product will be released on the market.
It is worth remembering that the Mate 50 series hit the market at the end of September last year. Even the Pro variant of this franchise underwent a drop test and impressed with its resistance. Even so, this is just a clue and does not mean that the new models will arrive in the same month.
So far, what is known about Huawei’s Mate 60 line devices is that they are being tested with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. due to optimizations that the company usually applies to its cell phones.
In terms of cameras, the device will bring new technologies in addition to a super sensitive sensor, which debuted on the Mate 50 line. In addition, it should come with new features in its periscope lens camera. However, there are no details regarding the attributes that items in this line will have at launch.
In any case, this news is consistent with a rumor that circulated in 2022 about Huawei returning with the P60 and Mate 60 lines this year at its normal pace. In fact, the second mentioned franchise was pointed out with the possibility of advertisements happening in the second half.