Huawei Mate 50, the camera promises sparks thanks to the variable aperture

- Advertisement -

has not yet presented the new smartphones of the Mate 50 family, but it can be said that they have started off on the right foot: pre-orders have been very high, the Chinese giant said. In the past few hours, the company has started with the previews of the technical characteristics, starting from an extremely greedy detail: a video clearly suggests that the will have variable (of course it is to be expected that the prestigious feature will only be equipped on the main rear unit).

With very few exceptions, in the world of smartphones all the lenses seen so far have had a fixed aperture, generally established based on the type of lens. A variable opening allows above all to adjust the depth of field as desired, but also to slow down the shutter speed without burning the image. This added versatility will allow you to create more artistic and peculiar shots.

As you can imagine, Huawei hasn’t gone into too much detail, but according to rumors, a range from f / 1.4 to f / 4.0 is expected, which is reasonably broad, let’s say. Also based on the rumors, the ever prolific Digital Chat Station has published its predictions on the configuration of the main module of the Pro model:

main wide angle: 50 MP, Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.5 “format

ultra wide angle: 13 MP, Sony IMX688

3.5x telephoto: 64 MP, OmniVision OV64B, 1/2 “format, periscope lens

black and white: 40 MP, Sony IMX600

- Advertisement -

Of course, for now there are no confirmations, but there are two rather curious details: the presence of a 40 MP b / w, where usually we are satisfied with 2 MP and it is a rarity in the most prestigious flagships, and a periscopic lens for a 3.5x zoom camera, which is relatively modest. A dutiful classic disclaimer: unfortunately, leaks from China are to be taken with particular skepticism due to linguistic differences – and above all the ever-present risk of misleading automatic translators. In any case, we will know everything you need the September 6 day of presentation.