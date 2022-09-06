Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Mate 50 Pro, a renovation with the maximum power that dispenses with 5G to win in photography

One of the best families of smartphones is renewed almost without fanfare: unveils its Huawei 50 and Huawei Mate 50 Pro, two phones with the best hardware that, unfortunately, still miss Google apps and services. Also the 5G, and that both mobiles mount the best of Qualcomm to date.

It’s time to warm up the final stretch of the year, that journey that prepares the new devices for the Christmas shopping frenzy. And Huawei also wants its share of prominence, that its two new colossi point out ways in terms of power, photography and design. What do the Huawei Mate 50 reserve? Let’s see its specifications in detail.

Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Mate 50 Pro data sheet

2,700 × 1,224 pixels

90Hz OLED 6.74 inch

2,616 × 1,212 pixels

Option to 512 GB in the Dual SIM model Frontal camera 13 megapixels, f/2.4 13 megapixels, f/2.4

3D facial recognition rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels, f/1.4~f/4.0

Wide angle: 13 megapixels, f / 2.2

Telephoto: 12 megapixels, f / 2.4, OIS Main: 50 megapixels, f/1.4~f/4.0, OIS

Wide angle: 13 megapixels, f / 2.2

Telephoto: 64 megapixels, f / 3.5, OIS Drums 4460mAh

Fast charge 66W

66W fast charge

Wireless charging 50W Operating system EMUI 13 EMUI 13 connectivity 4G (dual SIM option)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

infrared 4G (dual SIM option)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

infrared Others IP68

Fingerprint reader under the screen IP68

face recognition

Fingerprint reader under the screen Dimensions and weight 161.5 x 76.1 x 7.98mm

206 grams 162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm

209 grams Price 796.47 euros to change From 984.76 euros to change

High-end hardware orchestrated by EMUI 13

Left, Huawei Mate 50; right, Huawei Mate 50 Pro

We can not say that they come precisely weak in hardware, because Huawei has given everything to equip both models with a quintal of features. Starting with the brain of the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro: the brand has chosen the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; with the drawback that, due to obligations of the US veto, the mounted SoC lacks 5G.

Along with the Qualcomm processor, both phones are accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage; next to the option insert an NM card as memory extension (up to 256GB).

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

The screen offers OLED technology and amounts to 6.7 inches diagonally (6.74 in the case of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro). High refresh rate (90 and 120 Hz, depending on the model), curved edges in the case of the Huawei Mate 50 Prohole for the 13-megapixel front camera in the basic model and “notch” with the addition of facial recognition for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro (also with a 13-megapixel selfie camera).

The design of both models preserves the aluminum body, the double-sided glass, the elegant color combinations and launches a photographic module that, without departing from the round appearance, is different: Huawei finishes off the objectives for each camera by making them protrude from the module.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

If we talk about rear cameras, the two phones mount a 50-megapixel main sensor with a variable aperture system that moves between f/1.4 and f/4.0; with a difference: the Huawei Mate 50 Pro has OIS mechanical stabilization in said camera. As for the wide angle, both offer a 13 megapixel sensor. And there are also differences in telephoto: OIS for both12 megapixels in the Mate 50 and 64 megapixels for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.

Huawei Mate 50

Huawei has introduced the two phones in China and also globally. For the Asian territory, the Mate 50 make use of HarmonyOS 3; with EMUI 13 for international models (above Android 11). The batteries go up to 4,000 mAh (4,460 in the Mate 50 and 4,700 in the Pro), offer 66W fast charge and fast wireless charging at 50 W. Huawei includes the charger with its phones.

Huawei Mate 50

To top it off, mobiles have IP 68 resistance to dust and waterthey have a fingerprint reader under the screen, they have NFC, an infrared emitter, they do not include a 3.5 mm connector (they offer headphone output through USB C) and each mobile has a single SIM and dual SIM version.

Price and availability of the Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Mate 50 Pro

The two new mobiles are already in China as a reservation (they will be sold from September 12). They will also arrive in Europe, both the Huawei Mate 50 and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro appear on the brand’s global website; without us knowing the prices of the European variants or the specific availability.

Below we reflect the prices in China: