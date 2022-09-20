HomeMobileAndroidHuawei Mate 10 Pro, 5 years and don't hear them: welcome EMUI...

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, 5 years and don’t hear them: welcome EMUI 12!

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
huawei mate 10 pro, 5 years and don't hear them:
huawei mate 10 pro, 5 years and don't hear them:
- Advertisement -

There is no day that goes by without a smartphone not receiving an update, you want it to be a security patch or the release of a more updated version of the operating system. However, it is necessary to underline the commitment of some companies that continue to publish updates after many years. We have seen it recently with Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 for the resolution of a GPS problem, we are reviewing it now with the release of even a major update for … huawei Mate 10 Pro, presented to the public in October 2017, practically five years ago.

Back then he had the EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo on boardnow the smartphone is completely renewed and welcomes the EMUI 12an interface that introduces a new design, an unprecedented control panel, Device +, the distributed file system, MeeTime for video calls and My Huawei.

huawei mate 10 pro pic
huawei mate 10 pro pic
- Advertisement -

huawei mate 50 pro pic
huawei mate 50 pro pic
Huawei Mate 10 Pro 74.5 x 154.2 x 7.9 mm
6 inches – 2160×1080 px		 Huawei Mate 50 Pro 75.5 x 162.1 x 8.5 mm
6.74 inches – 2616×1212 px

 

The update is decidedly full-bodied not only in the content it introduces, but also in its size: 4.25GB for version 12.0.0.225 (C432E4R1P1). Mate 10 Pro, we recall, is equipped with a 6-inch 2160×1080 OLED display, Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory, IP67 certification, dual 12MP main camera + 20MP monochrome and 8MP front cam . The battery is 4,000mAh.

Android takes one of the features of iOS to improve the dynamics of the headphones

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Oppo Global Community: the space dedicated to users is born

Oppo celebrated his 18th birthday with the launch of his Global Community online at...
Tech News

OPPO Reno 7 is launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 680, 64 MP camera and more; see the price

the Chinese manufacturer OPPOone of the largest in the world and officially arrived in...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.