Huawei Mate 10 Pro, 5 years and don’t hear them: welcome EMUI 12!

There is no day that goes by without a smartphone not receiving an update, you want it to be a security patch or the release of a more updated version of the operating system. However, it is necessary to underline the commitment of some companies that continue to publish updates after many . We have seen it recently with Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 for the resolution of a GPS problem, we are reviewing it now with the release of even a major update for … Mate 10 Pro, presented to the public in October 2017, practically five years ago.

Back then he had the EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo on boardnow the smartphone is completely renewed and s the EMUI 12an interface that introduces a new design, an unprecedented control panel, Device +, the distributed file system, MeeTime for video calls and My Huawei.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro 74.5 x 154.2 x 7.9 mm

6 inches – 2160×1080 px Huawei Mate 50 Pro 75.5 x 162.1 x 8.5 mm

6.74 inches – 2616×1212 px

The update is decidedly full-bodied not only in the content it introduces, but also in its size: 4.25GB for version 12.0.0.225 (C432E4R1P1). Mate 10 Pro, we recall, is equipped with a 6-inch 2160×1080 OLED display, Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory, IP67 certification, dual 12MP main camera + 20MP monochrome and 8MP front cam . The battery is 4,000mAh.