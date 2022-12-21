Huawei maintains 5G network dominance in Germany despite US sanctions

Huawei’s market share in Germany is even greater than the manufacturer has in its homeland. This can be justified by the fact that the company competes with ZTE in China, something that does not happen in German territory.

Furthermore, when it comes to the 4G connection, Germany is also extremely dependent on Huawei, since 57% of the equipment used in the country is manufactured by the company.

Germany’s exposure to Huawei’s 5G equipment remains one of the largest in all of Europe. According to data collected by Strand Consult, around 59% of 5G radios installed in the country belong to a Chinese manufacturer 🇧🇷

The survey also found that in 8 of the 31 countries analyzed, Huawei equipment accounts for more than 50% market share. In some more extreme cases, 100% of the 5G radios used belong to Chinese brands (Huawei and ZTE).

In Europe, 41% of the countries surveyed use equipment from Chinese companies to keep 5G active.

As much as many operators have committed to no longer using devices from Chinese brands, the report points out that the reality is somewhat different.

Thus, the data shows that Europe’s largest economy and many other countries simply did not adhere as strongly to the package of sanctions that the United States applied against Huawei.

Commenting on the subject, the manufacturer claims that the US cannot keep up with China’s growth in the development of mobile data technologies. Therefore, Washington’s choice is to “persecute” Chinese companies.