Huawei Maimang 20 receives certification with 5G connection and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

The Huawei Maimang 20 could be the next launch of the Chinese brand and curiously it received certification with a 5G connection. According to leaked information, the device has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 5G processor.

In addition, the display is a 6.78-inch IPS LCD that has FHD + resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to having a small central hole to accommodate the selfie lens.

A second curious point of this new smartphone is its final design, as it is very reminiscent of other Huawei devices. Check out some images made available by the regulatory body in China below: