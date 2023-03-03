Huawei Maimang 20 receives certification with 5G connection and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

The Huawei Maimang 20 could be the next launch of the Chinese brand and curiously it received certification with a 5G connection. According to leaked information, the device has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 5G processor.
In addition, the display is a 6.78-inch IPS LCD that has FHD + resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to having a small central hole to accommodate the selfie lens.
A second curious point of this new smartphone is its final design, as it is very reminiscent of other Huawei devices. Check out some images made available by the regulatory body in China below:
Inside its double ring, the new Huawei Maimang 20 has two cameras. The main sensor is 64 MP, while there is another 2 MP for macro photos. Selfies are guaranteed by the 8 MP lens on the front.
The Huawei Maimang 20 can be sold with variants that have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
Finally, the battery has 5,000 mAh and the operating system is Android 12. For now, the manufacturer does not comment on the matter. In any case, sources claim that, despite having received the name of Huawei, this device is not produced by it.
That is, it is a device licensed by a third party that may use the company’s name. Therefore, the use of the 5G connection is released, since the sanctions only affect devices assembled by Huawei.