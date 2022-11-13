Huawei launches virtual reality glasses that can be connected to the smartphone via cable

In a presentation during the “World VR Industry 2022” event, Huawei announced a new virtual reality glasses that can be connected to the smartphone via USB cable. Known as Vision Glass, the novelty seeks to democratize access to this type of wearable.
That’s because it doesn’t have a local CPU or storage, since it uses the smartphone to process the content that is displayed to the user. In addition, the battery life itself is also linked to the cell phone’s capacity.
In terms of design, Huawei Vision Glass has thicker bezels and a robust structure, and the matte texture prevents the appearance of fingerprints, for example.
As for the technical specifications of the new Huawei Vision Glass, the manufacturer claims that it has a Micro-OLED screen that supports FHD resolution, can reproduce 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and is also TÜV Rheinland certified to ensure eye comfort with blue light.
The glasses also have myopia adjustments ranging from 0 to 500 degrees.
Finally, there are ultra-thin speakers built into the temples to allow for audio playback.
For now, the new Huawei Vision Glass should only be marketed in China, with pre-sale starting next Monday (14). Official sales begin in December.
The official price has not yet been revealed, but Huawei has assured that the glasses will be affordable.
What did you thought of the proposal for the new Chinese wearable?