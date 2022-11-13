Huawei launches virtual reality glasses that can be connected to the smartphone via cable

In a presentation during the “World VR Industry 2022” event, Huawei announced a new virtual reality glasses that can be connected to the smartphone via USB cable. Known as Vision Glass, the novelty seeks to democratize access to this type of wearable.

That’s because it doesn’t have a local CPU or storage, since it uses the smartphone to process the content that is displayed to the user. In addition, the battery life itself is also linked to the cell phone’s capacity.

In terms of design, Huawei Vision Glass has thicker bezels and a robust structure, and the matte texture prevents the appearance of fingerprints, for example.