Huawei launches Freebuds 5i globally and will have its initial debut in Europe

the headset Huawei Freebuds 5i was announced in the global market by the Chinese manufacturer on Tuesday (20). At first, the product’s debut will take place in Europe and it arrives for the most advanced segment of the brand. The release takes place around 6 after the item’s introduction in China. In general, the company insisted on repeating the same format as when it made the announcement for the Chinese market. That is, she highlighted some of the main attributes of the headphones, starting with the design, which even without showing notable changes compared to the previous generation, is 11% lighter.

Another highlight of this item is its support for one of the codecs most advanced on the current market: the Sony LDAC🇧🇷 The Freebuds 5i also has the ability to detect the fit in your ears. In this way, he manages to make adjustments to the audio so that the user does not miss certain sound frequencies. In addition, it has 42 dB ANC. Plus, it comes with certification. IP54, which guarantees resistance against water and sweat. Likewise, there is low latency support for those who like to play games using their headset. The Bluetooth version is 5.2 and the device also allows the connection of two devices at the same time.

price and availability