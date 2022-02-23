Tech News

Huawei launches a powerful and light laptop, better than the MacBook?

By: Brian Adam

The Huawei company has established itself as one of the most interesting manufacturers in the laptop market (a segment that is experiencing good times, since it has chained two years of increased sales). It is not surprising, therefore, that new equipment is constantly being announced, such as the MateBook D 15 Ryzen Edition, which is already a reality. Inside the device is an AMD platform, which is good news because this component manufacturer currently offers products of very good quality – and that allow for great performance. Thus, the processor is a Ryzen 5 5500U capable of working at a frequency of 4 GHz and that allows running all the software on the market with great solvency without being especially demanding in the energy section. Besides, it has an integrated Radeon Vega 7 graphics, which, without being a gaming model, will allow you to run many games, including Fortnite. In the memory section, you will not have any problem, since what you will find allows you to be sure that this laptop is a great solution. An example of this is that the Huawei MateBook D 15 Ryzen Edition has 16 GB of RAM, which is life insurance when it comes to using the Windows operating system it uses with great performance -and, in addition, the applications work with high speed-. Besides, the storage is SSD, how could it be otherwise. This increases the speed of work significantly. The space to save information is 512 gigabytes, which allows you to almost always forget about having to use external devices or cloud services. A screen of many carats The integrated one is 15.6 inches, dimensions that allow full use to be combined with quite good portability (here it should be noted that the weight of this computer is only 1.6 kilos and that its thickness is remains in a scant 16.9 millimeters). The resolution of the IPS panel is Full HD, so you can use it for practically everything. You will see perfectly all the software and, of course, the videos that are on platforms such as Netflix or YouTube. With a 56 Wh battery, which allows use without looking for a plug for more than 12 hours, it is important to mention that the charge is made through a USB type C port. In addition, it is fast, so in half an hour you can get refilled 30% of the aforementioned component. Quite a positive mark. Obviously, connectivity is extensive, since it does not lack all the wireless options currently necessary, such as Bluetooth and WiFi 6. Availability and price At this time, it is only possible to reserve the Huawei laptop in China, but it is certain that it will reach other countries in which the company sells, such as Spain. In what has to do with the price, this equipment finished in aluminum and that has a fingerprint reader costs about 640 euros, something that we believe is most sensible. >

Huawei launches a powerful and light laptop, better than the MacBook?

