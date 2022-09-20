Huawei launches a hybrid PC with Windows 11 that is powerful and cheap

- Advertisement -

The company huawei It has just launched a new device in its range of laptops that has several options that are particular, such as that it can be considered a hybrid because it can be used as a computer or tablet. In addition, it is striking that the operating system uses Windows 11making it perfect for work and study.

The equipment in question is the Huawei MateBook E Go Standard Edition, a device that has a screen of 12.35 inches that reaches a resolution of 2.5K and that is touch. It also does not lack the power to use a frequency of 120Hz so that everything goes perfectly when viewing content. Besides, it does not lack compatibility with the use of a stylus of the company, which enables you to use the device as a notepad.

The aforementioned does not prevent the computer we are talking about from offering a thickness of 7.8 millimeters and a weight of 710 grams, making it much more convenient to carry than traditional laptops. And what’s more, the built-in battery is big enough for you to enjoy up to 14 hours of video and seven office work without having to recharge through a USB type C port. Without being the best on the market, it does more than meet the requirements.

A hardware with surprises in this Huawei

One of the most striking in this equipment is that it has a processor inside Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, which comes to improve what was available in the standard version of this product. The power is quite high with this ARM architecture component, so you will not have problems to do everything you need in your day to day. By the way, when it comes to RAM., There are two versions of the Huawei MateBook E Go Standard Edition: the basic with 8GB and the most complete that reaches the sixteen.

If you are wondering about the storage chosen by Huawei, this is it SSD, which ensures adequate performance so that everything goes perfectly and no delay appears. The options are 256 or 512GB, more than enough so that you do not have to resort to cloud options due to lack of space. In addition, this computer does not lack both a front and a rear camera. The first is from 8MPwhich is not bad for videoconferencing, while the second reaches 13 megapixelsso you can get much higher quality photos or recordings.

A price that is very striking, for

Without failing to comment that this is a model that does not lack stereo speakers and all the needs that can be had in connectivity (such as Bluetooth and WiFi 6), the price of each of the two variants of the Huawei MateBook E Go Standard Edition is quite striking. This will undoubtedly make it a good purchase option for many users. These are the ones announced in China -it is normal for the equipment to reach other regions without taking long-:

8GB + 256 storage model: about 584 euros to change

16GB + 512 storage model: about 698 euros to change

