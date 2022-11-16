Huawei Kirin creates account on video platform and reignites rumors about return of chips

Huawei’s processor division created a new account on the BiliBili social network this week and this ended up attracting the attention of the Chinese public, something that caused the screenshot to be shared by thousands of users on Weibo.

For those who don’t follow Huawei closely, it should be remembered that HiSilicon has stopped posting content on its official channels for some time, but this most recent movement may indicate a return of the brand to the chip market.

Last week, Huawei denied a rumor that pointed to a return of Kirin chips in 2023, but the movements continue to happen behind the scenes and we cannot rule out a surprise event next year.

See below that the account already has the verified seal: