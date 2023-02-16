Huawei joins the Dynamic Island trend and could launch it with the Nova 11 series

- Advertisement -

In Last September, Apple introduced the new Dynamic Island for him iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which took all viewers of the event watching the Keynote broadcast by surprise. The system’s ability to change shape and adapt to the screen generated amazement and admiration, although not all iPhone 14 Pro series users have been sold on the feature. Various rumors suggest that Apple has decided to include Dynamic Island in all four models of the iPhone 15 series. This function shows a variety of useful information, such as timers, incoming calls, music controls, payments with Apple Pay, active navigation directions in Maps and more.

Competition gears up to challenge Apple: A new phone is rumored to include a Dynamic Island-like feature

Huawei is looking for add your own version of Dynamic Island. The report indicates that the feature could debut in the Nova 11 series. Like Apple’s Dynamic Island, Huawei is expected to copy the pill-shaped design and with similar functions. Aside from the shape and series of Huawei phones it could be incorporated into, the report doesn’t mention much else about it.

It is rumored that the Huawei Nova 11 series It will feature a powerful 2nd-generation Snapdragon 8 or 1st-generation Snapdragon 8 plus chipset. However, due to US restrictions, these chips are not expected to support 5G connectivity. If the aforementioned finally comes to light, the use of these new chips would represent a significant improvement compared to the Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC found in the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro. Recently, a leaker shared on the Chinese social network Weibo a retouched image of the Nova 11 with a copy of Dynamic Island, which can be seen on the cover of the post.

The report notes that Huawei’s Nova 11 series will include its in-house developed XMAGE photography system, which will replace the Leica optics the brand used to use. Leica’s contract with Huawei has expired and now its optics are used in the phones of the Chinese company Xiaomi. The XMAGE system debuted in Huawei’s successful flagship Mate 50 series. As to Xiaomi, also the company is rumored to be planning to add its own version of Dynamic Island.

For now, Android users looking for a feature similar to Dynamic Island can turn to the Google Play Store and download an app that provides some of the same capabilities. One of the most used is Dynamic Spotwhich can be found in the Google Play app store.