Huawei joins forces with Curve: contactless payments on smartphones with HMS

Curve is a physical card that fully simulates a credit card. The real difference is that Curve is not associated with any real account but it is a “hub”, in the form of an application, in which to store the data of all our credit, debit or prepaid cards, both Visa and Mastercard.

Also interesting is the “cashback” offered by Curve that it will offer to users for the first 30 days a 1% refund on everything purchased or a 5% refund for all purchases made on the Huawei AppGallery. The offer is available to customers in Italy, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Curve is offered both in a free version, with no monthly fee and with few limits, including daily, monthly and annual spending limits, and in a paid version (9.99 euros per month) which also includes other services including a travel insurance.