Huawei is gradually leaving the European market

- Advertisement -

“Huawei largely abandons the European market,” is how the latest Politico article on the Chinese company begins. It seems likely that there will be fewer and fewer Huawei in Europe in the future. The Chinese company has to work more efficiently due to the extensive embargoes and has fewer and fewer resources to fight. The sanctions mainly affect the US market, but they also have an impact on Huawei’s ability to operate in Europe. This has put the company in a position where it has largely ruled out Europe as a strategic overseas market.

Huawei will now gradually leave the European market

Thus, Huawei is concentrating its activities on the few countries that are still willing to cooperate, even though Huawei is considered a security risk in many places. Also in Europe, it has been discussed for years whether the Chinese company’s technology should be allowed to form part of its critical communications infrastructures. “It’s no longer a company riding the wave of globalization,” a Huawei executive told the magazine, declining to be quoted by name. “It is a company that saves its ass in the national market.” Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei came to a similar assessment, clarifying in a non-public speech to executives: “Before, we had an ideal for globalization that was to serve all of humanity,” he said. “What is our ideal today? Survival”. He added that one should not assume that the future will be much better.

Meanwhile, it is not only pressure from Washington that is causing problems for the group in the European market. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s dependence on the Russian-allied Chinese dictatorship has also been viewed much more critically. The fact that Huawei no longer wants to invest in Europe is also evident from other points. Some time ago, Western managers were hired to promote the company in Europe. But their voices are reportedly no longer playing any role and they are gradually being made redundant. And the important lobby office in Brussels is now just a branch of the headquarters in Düsseldorf.