Huawei Health + helps us to live healthy: now available for download for everyone

Huawei Health + is available on AppGallery for all users after being released in beta in mid-May. Therefore, the test period ends and an app officially debuts on the market “completely redesigned with a host of advanced features to help users adopt healthy lifestyle habits“. Therefore, no excuse to postpone workouts or diets: the app will help us with its nutrition monitoring, personalized recommendations, training plans, food diary and analysis of our sleep and breathing.





The app was designed to use the camera as a support: Snack Assistant, for example, it uses it to carry out an analysis of the nutritional composition of foods and give advice for training based on the data collected. Plans can also be defined Stay Fitwhile with TruSleep sleep is monitored. In Health + there are over 200 fitness classes and it is possible to follow the performance of more than 100 different sports, obtaining information on heart rate, oxygen saturation and stress level, among other things.

PRICE