Huawei has already replaced thousands of US-banned parts, says founder

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
As he prepares to announce the Huawei P60 line, Mate X3 foldable and other products, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei confirmed that the company has replaced more than 13,000 parts that have been hit by US sanctions.

The statement was made during a lecture at Shanghai Tong University, and the company’s founder also noted that Huawei has redesigned about 4,000 circuit boards for its products.

With that, Zhengfei pointed out that the production of boards and other semiconductors finally “stabilized”, something that provides the brand’s return to the smartphone market.

Image/playback: Ren Zhengfei – Founder and CEO of Huawei. Company should launch new smartphones next week.
Ren also said that Huawei invested about US$23.8 billion in research and development in 2022, and he promises to increase R&D investments as the company’s profit grows again.

In addition, Huawei has developed its own planning and management system. Ren said it will launch in April to help the company manage and run its activities, including supply chain and device production.

Finally, when asked about Huawei’s investment in Artificial Intelligence, Ren said that the company does not want to compete with ChatGPT. For him, the company should focus on underlying AI operations.

Huawei’s advisory did not issue a position on the company founder’s lecture.

Looking forward to the Chinese manufacturer’s event next week? Tell us your expectations here in the comments field.

