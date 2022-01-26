Huawei GT Runner, a smart watch for professional and novice runners

There are many smart watches capable of monitoring exercises, but Huawei has taken an important step today with the launch of the Huawei GT Runner, a watch that in addition to monitoring various activities, focuses on those who run, offering, with only 38 grams, a huge loads of features that help everyone do their best on the run.

It uses an AI system to say how we are doing, to take into account the different variables and say if we can continue like this or if we have to change something. It is even capable of predicting the times that we could achieve in the future if we maintain that pace for a few days of training.

It is a watch with 329 PPI and a 1.43-inch screen, with an OLED screen, which has GPS, stress control, breathing, oxygen, sleep (with tips to improve our moments of rest), 14-day battery (7 days of intensive use), fast and wireless charging… These are functions that Huawei watches already have, but in this case we have something additional.

The smart coach tells us if the training plan is realistic or if we should change it, all based on historical data and proposed goals.

It shows the RAI index (Running Ability Index), which offers in a single number an indicator of ability using several variables, including heart rate, of course.

There are several spheres showing data related to how we run, including some little known, such as the Lactate threshold (the lactate inflection point is the intensity of the exercise at which the blood concentration of lactate and / or lactic acid begins to increase rapidly).

The watch is available from today for 329 euros.