Huawei goes for the MacBook: prepares its most powerful laptop

Over time, huawei It has become one of the most important manufacturers of laptops among all those in Spain. This is due to the good quality of their equipment and, furthermore, that their prices are not exorbitant. Well, the Asian company has prepared a new model with which it will compete with the MacBook.

The team we are talking about will be part of the Huawei MateBook range, and will have hardware inside that will make it envy nothing compared to any of the rivals that are in the market, either from HP or Apple. A clear example of what we say is that the processor that has been discovered to be used by the laptop will be nothing less than a Intel Core i7-12700H. This belongs to the twelfth generation of these components, and its 14 cores make it a true beast.

It is essential to mention that among the data that has been known, thanks to a performance test that is usually used by manufacturers to know the operation of their products (called GeekBench), there is also the minimum RAM that the laptop will have: 16 GB. This is more than enough to expect excellent power when running any type of software and, obviously, it is not ruled out that there is a higher version that doubles the amount of memory mentioned above.

A Huawei laptop that will have it all

We say this because the laptop will have with fingerprint reader on the power button to increase safety when using it and avoid problems in case of loss or theft. Besides, it is also certain that the finish will be in aluminum so that it does not clash with models such as the Apple MacBook. Additionally, it is normal to think of charging using some of its ports. usb type c and that this will be fast, admitting a power that could reach up to 65W.

Regarding the operating system, the one that will be included is Windows 11, so the Microsoft ecosystem will be available from the first moment, and it is not at all ruled out that a dedicated NVIDIA graphics card is included that, without being gaming, does allow for improved executions with games (and that, for example, , you can enjoy Fortnite anywhere). In short, an excellent bet that should be taken into account.

A version of an existing laptop?

Well, everything indicates that it will be so and that this model, which will surely be announced before the end of this month, will become the Intel option of the AMD laptop that Huawei has recently put on the market. This, among other things, has a screen of 16 inches with 2.5K resolution and that, obviously, can make this device differential and a great purchase option if its price is not exorbitant.

