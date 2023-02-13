Huawei goes for cheap tablets with the new and complete MatePad SE 10.4

- Advertisement -

The company Huawei has given a face lift to one of its reference tablets in the entry range in the tablet market. And, the truth is that it has included advances that make it now a excellent choice for most users whose objective is the consumption of multimedia content and the execution of simple applications.

The model we are talking about is the Huawei MatePad SE 10.4, and it now has a slightly larger screen which becomes one of the great attractions of this model. The reason is quite simple, now it is much better when it comes to watching videos and enjoying games, since being wider allows for an improved experience. And, always, with a good definition because the resolution is 2K. In this way, an important step is taken to remain among the striking options in stores.

Huawei

- Advertisement -

Besides, to be a good solution in everything that has to do with multimedia, be it watching Netflix series or listening to music on Spotify, the manufacturer has included some stereo speakers (compatible with Dolby), which ensure that everything goes perfectly in this section. Of course, Internet access is also well resolved with a dual band wifi adapter and, apart from that, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB type C are integrated so that the connectivity is complete.

The hardware of this Huawei also improves

It does so especially in its processor, which has evolved to a snapdragon 680 eight-core -from the already archaic Kirin 710A- and that, therefore, has no problems with the vast majority of games and, neither, with high-resolution videos. The RAM remains somewhat static, with a maximum amount of up to 6GBbut the truth is that it is more than enough for the HarmonyOS 3 operating system, which works quite well, since it does not lack options such as being able to perform multitasking tasks optimally.

Huawei

the options of storage offered by the Huawei MatePad SE 10.4 are not bad (64, 128 and 256GB), so each user can choose the one that best suits their needs. Besides, it should be noted that there is no significant progress in cameras, since the front is 2MP and the rear is 5 megapixels. Enough to make videoconferences, but very little else. The autonomy is correct, because its battery of 5,100mAh It does not suffer especially in what has to do with regular use -the load that this model allows is 10W, so no fanfare-.

Price of this new tablet

As has been known, what you have to pay for the most basic model is 229 eurosa figure that makes it cheap considering that we are talking about a team finished in metal and that has a weight of 440 grams…which is really cool. Good bet for the entry range by Huawei this evolution of a team that has sold very well to date.

- Advertisement -

>