Huawei FreeBuds 5 launch date and price confirmed in Brazil

After having its arrival in the country confirmed during the announcement of the Band 8, at the beginning of May, Huawei released more details about the launch of the FreeBuds 5 in the Europeian market, at an event held this Wednesday (17). The headset stands out for coming with a futuristic curved design, based on an aesthetic thought of Prince Rupert’s Drop, created by dropping a drop of glowing glass into ice-cold water. In practice, it allows an ideal fit in the user’s ear.

The accessory comes with a 32-degree tilted ear rod, reduced height for greater comfort and curves that adjust to the shape of the ear for more stability. The design is a shallow in-ear design without the silicone tip. - Advertisement - On the audio front, the FreeBuds 5 deliver dual magnetic circuit dynamic driver with aerodynamic sound pressure enhancement technology. With this, the manufacturer promises more outstanding bass. There is even double certification in HWA and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, for adaptive rate streaming from 144 Kbps to 960 Kbps. A vulnerability in MediaTek processors exposes the audios of thousands of Android users This product still delivers adaptive triple equalizer, touch command management – ​​two taps, slide or press – through the brand’s app, a hybrid noise cancellation of three microphones and a battery with autonomy of up to 30 hours – of which 5 hours are the most. maximum of each phone individually. You can also connect up to two devices at the same time via Bluetooth 5.2.

price and availability