Huawei Freebuds 4e: noise cancellation and moderate price to compete with AirPods

Today is being an important day for Huawei. The Asian manufacturer has just presented its new mobile phone, the Huawei P50E, and now it is the turn of a new generation of headphones that arrives with a clear objective: to become the best alternative to Apple AirPods.

We are talking about a device that boasts a design and features traced to those of the Huawei Freebuds 4, although at a more moderate price. How can it be? Well, the truth is that it is difficult to know, since they are practically traced beyond some other small technical detail.

And it is that, as we have indicated, these Huawei Freebuds 4e are practically identical to the Huawei Freebuds 4, although its price is more attractive as it costs about 99 euros to change.

This is the best cheap alternative to Apple AirPods

With dimensions and weight the same as its older brother, these Huawei Freebuds 4e are presented as TWS earphones available in three colors and that offer noise cancellation to offer a great feeling of immersion.

Colors of the Huawei Freebuds 4e huawei

With some 14.3mm dynamic driversthe Huawei Freebuds 4e promise a great acoustic landscape, in addition to having support for the main sound standards and a low latency mode perfect for gaming or watching movies and series with synchronized audio.

Highlight what they offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to guarantee the best signal stability, as well as compatibility with HarmonyOS, Huawei’s operating system with which they intend to become an alternative to Android. Mainly, through an ecosystem that will allow connecting all devices

According to the autonomy of the Huawei Freebuds 4e, This model boasts up to 22 hours of playback thanks to its charging box, which hides a 410 mAh battery. The headphones offer up to 4 hours of playback depending on whether noise cancellation is activated.

for now the Asian manufacturer has announced the Huawei Freebuds 4e in China at a price of 699 yuan, about 99 euros to change, but we can hope that sooner rather than later they end up landing on the European market.

Undoubtedly, very complete headphones that can become a great option to consider if you want cheap and quality headphones to enjoy a high-altitude acoustic landscape below 100 euros. And if they reach that price in Spain, the Huawei Freebuds 4e may be the company’s next big hit in sales.

