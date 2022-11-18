Huawei files patent to limit face unlock in dangerous situations

To ensure greater security for its consumers, Huawei registered a patent for a facial unlocking technology, which seeks to test the effectiveness of the method in exceptions, such as moments of danger. With this innovation, the company added a new application called “screen unlocking method, electronic equipment and storage medium” in its patent collection. The idea for this new method of unlocking from features is that the device can prevent user lock screen login in case user is under pressure or threat🇧🇷





Thus, it will be possible to set the security level of the face unlock feature. According to the chosen option, the higher the security, the more difficult the face unlock method on the device will be. Information about the new technology released so far indicates that it will include a light intensity sensor, a microexpression sensor and, most importantly, a parameter element of the pupil, one of the main indicators of tension in our body.





To begin with, the display screen will capture the user’s facial movements through the camera and micro-expression sensor in a locked screen condition. In addition, it will record pupil parameters using light intensity sensor under bright screen state. After this configuration, the user’s facial expression data will be recorded in the device’s memory, which will also retain the pre-stored light intensity and biometric information. Of course, even if the user has placed this setting that prevents entry, if the situation indicates a high degree of danger that threatens the victim’s life, it is possible to change the dynamic unlocking immediately.