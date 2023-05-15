Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro will be announced at an event along with other brand items

A Huawei announced that it will hold an event to present the Enjoy 60 Pro cell phone, in addition to some other products. This information comes from the manufacturer itself, which took the opportunity to reveal an image of the device, which resembles the OnePlus Ace 2V in some points, a model that was recently launched. According to what you can see in the image, the smartphone has a sober design, with straighter lines. The front part seems to have thin edges, while the back will not have a module with all the cameras inside, but two separate lenses to record.





Despite this, the technical sheet of this device has not yet been revealed by Huawei, even though it has described this product as “superpowerful”. Heavy duty available. - Advertisement - Another detail that will be a reality in this device is the addition of the brand’s operating system, the HarmonyOS 3, which recently reached 39 of the company’s devices. According to what is known so far, the MatePad air tablet should also appear at the event held by the company.