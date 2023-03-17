Huawei Enjoy 60 and 60X appear in leaked poster highlighting camera set and battery

Update (03/17/2023) – LR

Huawei is about to launch two new mid-range smartphones on the international market: the Enjoy 60 and 60X, models that should bring notable improvements over their predecessors. Like the past generation, this year's lineup should also boast mid-range specifications aiming at cost-effectiveness. Although the manufacturer has not yet confirmed any rumors, a poster leaked this week possibly confirming the rear design of the devices. The image matches previously shared renders pointing to a dual sensor setup with a frame around it. As shown in the promotional image, Enjoy 60 should bring a huge battery with 6,000 mAh capacity and support for 22.5W fast charging, thus providing a long time of autonomy. Apparently, this version should have a 48-megapixel photo sensor. Check out the promotional banner below:

The sturdier version should be released in Magic Night Black, Dawn Gold and Ice Crystal Blue colors. It is expected that there will be at least 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. On the front we can expect a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a drop notch and HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). In the case of the Huawei 60X, it must have an inferior battery with 4,800 mAh and still unknown power. The availability of this version is still unknown.

Update (03/15/2023) – EB Huawei Enjoy 60 and 60X have possible images revealed in certifications with Kirin 710A chip

A recent leak indicated that the Huawei Enjoy 60 may have the same processor as its predecessor. Now another tipster is reporting that it has been TENAA certified alongside the Huawei Enjoy 60X, where images of both phones were shown after being leaked on Weibo.

Starting with the Huawei Enjoy 60, we can see that it is very similar to the Huawei Nova 10 SE in that it has a dual main camera with two large rings, but in this model they are even larger and the rear does not have the same finish. The Huawei Enjoy 60 is expected to be powered by Kirin 710A processor with 14nm lithography and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The new model is also expected to have new color options, although only one has been shown so far.

Speaking now of the Huawei Enjoy 60X, the TENAA certification indicates that it is identified by the STG-AL00 model, but unlike the Enjoy 60 it only has a camera module in the center of the rear, which may indicate that it will have some differentials.

Speaking now of the Huawei Enjoy 60X, the TENAA certification indicates that it is identified by the STG-AL00 model, but unlike the Enjoy 60 it only has a camera module in the center of the rear, which may indicate that it will have some differentials. Among them, it is mentioned that the Enjoy 60X will have a selfie camera housed on the upper right side of the screen along with a large secondary stereo speaker. In the image we still see that the smartphone will have a button on the left side, which can be dedicated to a voice assistant or programmable to access some function of the cell phone. Unfortunately, we still don't have the complete data sheet for both phones, but we hope to details soon as they are certified in other bodies around the world.

Original article (03/13/2023) Huawei Enjoy 60 may have the same Kirin line chip as its predecessor

The family enjoy from the Huawei is close to receiving another model. At least, this is what the leaks referring to the Enjoy 60 indicate, a model that is characterized by a camera module composed of two lenses and a chip from the line. Kirin from the manufacturer inside the device. This information comes from leaker UncleKanshan, who published the cited details in a post on weibo. In this sense, the cell phone will be launched for the basic segment, with the promise of being enough for less demanding uses. The model in question is the Kirin 710Amade using a 14-nanometer process by the Chinese company SMIC.

For those who don’t know, it’s the same chip that equips the Enjoy 50, launched by Huawei in June last year. Therefore, it seems that the company’s idea is to keep the price of the product more accessible. Another novelty revealed is that the model may have a camera design similar to that seen on the Nova 10 SE. In other words, it is a module that couples two lenses. However, it is not yet known what the specifications of the device will be at that point. The model launched in 2022 arrived with three sensors, the main one being 13MP, accompanied by two others of 2MP, one for macro photos and one for depth of field.



