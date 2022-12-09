Huawei Enjoy 50z is announced with a 5,000 mAh battery and entry-level specifications

After several rumors and leaks, Huawei announced a new entry-level cell phone in China, the Huawei Enjoy 50z.
It is a renamed version of the Nova Y61, which hit the market in October. It shares specs and design like its triple camera module.
The Huawei Enjoy 50z has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 × 720 pixels) and a 60 Hz refresh rate, in addition to bringing a drop-shaped notch to house the 5-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a double macro and depth sensor of 2 megapixels each.
Under the hood, it comes with an unspecified eight-core processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 22.5W fast charging support.
Other highlights include the HarmonyOS interface, headphone jack, side fingerprint reader and USB 2.0.
- 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Waterdrop notch display with 60Hz refresh rate
- unspecified processor
- 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- MicroSD card support
- 5 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 2 MP depth sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W charging
- Android under the HarmonyOS interface
Huawei Enjoy 50z was released only in China in blue, green and black colors. Check the official prices below:
- 4GB + 128GB – ¥1,199 (~R$900)
- 6GB + 256GB – ¥1,399 (~R$1,050)