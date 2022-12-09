Home Tech News Huawei Enjoy 50z is announced with a 5,000 mAh battery and entry-level...

Huawei Enjoy 50z is announced with a 5,000 mAh battery and entry-level specifications

By
Abraham
-
0
0
After several rumors and leaks, Huawei announced a new entry-level cell phone in China, the Huawei Enjoy 50z.

It is a renamed version of the Nova Y61, which hit the market in October. It shares specs and design like its triple camera module.

The Huawei Enjoy 50z has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 × 720 pixels) and a 60 Hz refresh rate, in addition to bringing a drop-shaped notch to house the 5-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a double macro and depth sensor of 2 megapixels each.

Under the hood, it comes with an unspecified eight-core processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 22.5W fast charging support.

Playback: Huawei.

Other highlights include the HarmonyOS interface, headphone jack, side fingerprint reader and USB 2.0.

Technical specifications
  • 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Waterdrop notch display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • unspecified processor
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • 2 MP macro sensor
    • 2 MP depth sensor
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W charging
  • Android under the HarmonyOS interface
price and availability

1670588272 813 Huawei Enjoy 50z is announced with a 5000 mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 50z was released only in China in blue, green and black colors. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 128GB – ¥1,199 (~R$900)
  • 6GB + 256GB – ¥1,399 (~R$1,050)

