Huawei denies rumors about the return of Kirin chips in 2024

Huawei was known for its own Kirin chips, which it no longer develops due to US sanctions that prevent the company from using certain technologies and doing business with some companies. There were rumors that Huawei could return with its Kirin chips in 2023, but it seems that the company has just confirmed that this will not happen. Of course, Huawei would be happy to develop and use its Kirin chips, but that’s not possible at the moment. The main reason is the fact that Huawei cannot find a chipmaker that does not use American technology in its factories. We don’t know if Huawei has thrown in the towel for good with its Kirin chips, or if it’s still trying to find a way to get back into it. Either way, we won’t see any movement in that direction next year. Of course, Huawei is still hoping that the US sanctions will go away, but it doesn’t look like they will. Both the Republican and Democratic camps in the US seem to agree on this issue. This ban was put in place during the Trump administration, and continued when Joe Biden took office. Huawei has been releasing some compelling products in the last couple of years, despite the US ban. However, the company faces a number of limitations. Huawei, as part of this ban, cannot even use Google services on its phones. Therefore, the Play Store is ruled out, including Google applications. Huawei has developed its own services (HMS) and has done a lot of work on its own app store (AppGallery). However, it is not the same. In addition, Huawei has been forced to use lately 4G variants of the well-known Qualcomm processors. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro, for example, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4G, and not its regular 5G counterpart.