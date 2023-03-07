Huawei could spin off its smartphone and consumer device business

According to new reports, Huawei is considering the possibility of spinning off the consumer business group and even transferring part of smartphone-or-tablet/">the R&D of its mobile phone business to its former subsidiary Honor. Huawei had to sell its economic sub-brand because the US government imposed several sanctions that hampered its operations with smartphones. So now, it is rumored that it is planning to move more of its operations to Honor. However, the company’s consumer business is an important part of its efforts in the corporate market. Therefore, the rumor that the brand will carry out a large-scale spin-off of its consumer business seems highly unlikely. Huawei’s consumer business revenue has fallen significantly. Despite this, the company continues to maintain its line of laptops, desktop computers, headsets, tablets and smartphones.
