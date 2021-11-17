Huawei could have found a way to evade the US veto

Trade tension between China and the United States continues to rise, and in fact, the Biden administration has recently taken steps to close even more doors to Huawei.

Now, Huawei could have found a way to get around the various trade sanctions it faces.

According Bloomberg, the phone maker is in talks to come up with license the design of their smartphones to other companies. The agreement is expected to allow other companies to make smartphones based on Huawei’s designs, albeit under another brand.

Among the companies Huawei is talking to is Xnova, a unit of China Postal & Telecommunications Appliances Co. Xnova already sells Huawei Nova-branded smartphones on its website, including the Nova 9, and The deal would see the company build new smartphones based on Huawei’s design.

Xnova can also purchase the necessary components for the devices without legal obstacles, as it is not subject to any trade embargo that Huawei faces.

Another possible licensee is TD Tech, a Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer. This company, like Xnova, could use Huawei’s designs to create mobile devices under its own brand.

It should be remembered that Huawei sold its Honor brand earlier this year to save the company from United States trade bans. Now, Huawei appears to be seeking licensing deals in an effort to salvage what’s left of its smartphone business, which used to produce some of the best Android phones in the past.