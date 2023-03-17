Huawei confirms release date and design of new FreeBuds 5 headphones

See below a teaser and also a box of headphones, which ended up being leaked in advance by an employee of a retailer.

In addition, the material from the Chinese manufacturer also reinforces that the headphones must have a new design inspired by a drop of water .

The event should take place on March 23 and will be broadcast on social networks from 2:30 pm (3:30 am in Europe).

In a post shared this Friday morning, Huawei confirmed that the FreeBuds 5 wireless headphones should be announced alongside the new members of the Huawei P60 line and the Mate X3 foldable.

As you can see, the headphones should have a more curved design, with the stems being smaller and more discreet. Another point that deserves to be mentioned is the finish of the headphones, since they use the glossy black color.

As for the specifications of the Huawei FreeBuds 5, rumors indicate that the headphones should keep the 14.3 mm driver of the previous generation, but receive minor adjustments in the field of noise cancellation.

In addition, we should also expect simultaneous connection to more than one device, ambient sound technology, high-resolution audio certification and autonomy that can exceed 28 hours with a case.

However, all the details will only be known next week.

What do you think of the new design of the FreeBuds 5 headphones? Looking forward to the Huawei event? Tell us your opinion and expectation here in the comments field.