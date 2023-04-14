5G News
Huawei Band 8 has new design revealed and gets official release date

Huawei Band 8 has new design revealed and gets official release date

Tech News
Huawei Band 8 has new design revealed and gets official release date
1681472165 huawei band 8 has new design revealed and gets official.jpeg
In a post shared this Friday, Huawei took many people by surprise by confirming that it should use the event next Monday (17) to announce the new Huawei Band 8.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the wearable should have a large display and a series of improvements for monitoring the user’s health.

The image published by Huawei also reveals that the Band 8 has a flat display with redesigned bezels, while the construction appears to be made of ceramic.

Available colors are green, pink and black.

See below:

The worst passwords of 2021 are … the usual

Image/Reproduction: Huawei.

Huawei Band 8 bracelets should continue to be made of silicone, but the company will probably sell accessories in other materials, such as leather and metal.

The screen of the new smart bracelet appears to be more rectangular than that found on the Band 7. Thus, there are chances that the display will go from the current 1.47 inches to something close to 2 inches.

For now, the full datasheet has not yet been published, but we know that Band 8 should offer important health features. Some that we can mention include continuous monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, sleep and exercise tracking.

In addition, we can also expect water resistance, HarmonyOS and a battery that can deliver autonomy of up to two weeks.

Looking forward to the big Huawei launch event? Tell us your expectations here in the comments field.

