Huawei Band 8 has new design revealed and gets official release date

In a post shared this Friday, Huawei took many people by surprise by confirming that it should use the event next Monday (17) to announce the new Huawei Band 8.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the wearable should have a large display and a series of improvements for monitoring the user’s health.

The image published by Huawei also reveals that the Band 8 has a flat display with redesigned bezels, while the construction appears to be made of ceramic.

Available colors are green, pink and black.

See below: