Huawei Band 7 arrives as the brand’s thinnest bracelet to date and with 24/7 health control

Already surpassing the year since the launch of its predecessor, Huawei finally surprises us with the arrival of the update of one of its flagship products, with the new Huawei Band 7which despite having a large 1.47-inch FullView displayarrives as the thinnest wearable presented by the company to date, with a compact structure made of fiberglass-reinforced polymer that allows it to maintain a thickness of only 9.99 millimeters and a weight of only 16 grams.

Although of course, this does not mean that this activity bracelet arrives with completely renewed functionalities. Keeping a fairly similar design to that of the Huawei Band 6, but keeping in line with new trends, it is designed so that users can enjoy a sports and entertainment experience Improved health monitoring 24 hours a dayto help them lead a healthier and more active lifestyle.

And it is that once again this bracelet focuses on seeking to stand out in this area, offering great focus and quality in health monitoringwith some professional functions such as control of SpO2 (oxygen saturation in the blood), stress and heart status, as well as some more specific but equally interesting functions such as monitoring the menstrual cycle or sleep monitoring.

That said, the Honor Band 7 won’t leave behind other common smart features like notifications for messages and incoming calls, phone-connected controls for music playback, weather forecasts, a remote shutter for taking photos via the phone. associated, and even tracking functions to find our smartphone.

Last but not least, the Huawei Band 7 will once again inherit the battery life of Huawei wearables, with autonomy of up to 14 days on a single charge for medium use, or up to 10 days of intensive use; all this with a renewed fast charging system with which we can recharge up to three days of use in just 10 minutes.

Availability and price

Available from today, the Huawei Band 7 can already be found at a special starting price of 49 euros in the Huawei eStore and the brand’s online store, enjoying a small discount of 10 euros compared to its normal price in the rest of the establishment, will rise to 59 euros.