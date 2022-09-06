Huawei announces the Mate 50 series with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Harmony 3

- Advertisement -

has announced the launch of the Matte 50 of smartphones, which is high-end and is made up of the standard model and the Pro variant. There is also a special edition RS Porsche Design with some peculiarities.

The entire Huawei Mate 50 series incorporates a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and allows you to expand storage with a 256GB microSD card, but neither variant has support for 5G connectivity due to US sanctions. At the data storage level, the standard model starts at 128GB and can carry 256 or 512 gigabyteswhile the variant Pro makes 256 and 512 gigabytes available and the RS Porsche Design edition is only 512GB.

The component that the user deals with the most when handling a smartphone is the screen, and on that front, the Huawei Matte 50 standard includes an OLED 6.7 inches that supports a resolution of 1,224 × 2,700 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The pro-variant also uses OLED technology, but with a size of 6.74 inches, a resolution of 1,212 × 2,616 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, features that are repeated in the RS Porsche Design edition.

As high-end devices (or almost in the case of the standard model) that they are, we find that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro incorporates a triple camera combination in the back in which the main one is 24mm, 50MP resolution and f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture. Periscope telephoto lens is 90mm, 64MP and aperture of f/3.5, while the wide angle is 13mm, 13MP resolution and aperture of f/2.2. In the RS Porsche Design edition the periscope telephoto lens supports a resolution of 48MP.

For its part, the standard Huawei Mate 50 has a more modest camera configuration on the back by combining a 24mm main camera, 50MP resolution and f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture; a 125mm wide angle, 12MP native resolution and f/2.2 aperture; in addition to a 13mm wide angle, 13MP and f / 2.2 aperture. In all models, the front camera is 18mm, 13 megapixels and f/2.4 aperture.

the battery of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is 4,700mAh with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. This is in addition to an advanced emergency power saving mode that theoretically allows the smartphone to be kept on standby for three hours, even if the charge level is only 1%. The standard model is a bit shorter on this front by having a 4,460mAh battery, but it supports the same charging modes.

Moving a little away from the common aspects of smartphones, among the features present in Huawei’s Mate 50 series is support for satellite connection based on the BeiDou Satellite Message 3 protocol, which is part of China’s satellite navigation system and allows you to send a message and the location even if there is no mobile network coverage. The operating system is in all cases OS 3.0which is good for generating competition in a market dominated by a duopoly.

The standard and Pro editions of the Huawei Mate 50 will be available in blue, orange, silver, black and purple, with the latter two featuring a leather or glass back, while the RS Porsche Design edition will only come in blue and purple. purple. On pricing, the standard model starts at 4,999 yuan ($720), the basic configuration of the Pro is 6,799 yuan ($980), while the RS Porsche Design edition is priced at 12,999 yuan ($1,870).