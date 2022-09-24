Huawei announces Nova 10 SE with 90 Hz OLED screen, 108 MP camera and 66W recharge

huawei announced this Friday (23) the Nova 10 SE, its new mid-range cell phone that will debut in the South African market soon. The model took fans by surprise when it was revealed during a local event together with the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro, known in the global market, as an unprecedented alternative and with good specifications.
With a premium look that does not stray from the main models of the line, the smartphone has a large 6.67-inch OLED screen with an unspecified resolution, but we know that the refresh rate is 90 Hz – a little less fluid than the display of 120 Hz of the Nova 10. There is a hole that houses its 16 MP front camera.
At the rear, Huawei decided to use a 108 MP main camera that doubles the resolution of the Nova 10 Pro, but there are still no details about your lens aperture, pixel size and other factors that directly influence the quality of the photograph. There is also an ultrawide lens with an 8 MP sensor and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.
The Chinese did not reveal the processor that powers this smartphone, but it is worth remembering that the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro are equipped with Snapdragon 778G without 5G network support. To make the model cheaper, it is possible that Huawei has opted for a chip from the Snapdragon 6xx line or solutions from MediaTek or HiSilicon.
The platform works with the unique memory configuration that combines 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge charging. The cell phone is only 7.39 millimeters thick and weighs 184 grams. It is likely that your native operating system is HarmonyOS 2.
- 6.67-inch OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate
- Flat display with hole
- Platform not specified
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G, Bluetooth and USB-C connection
- 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging
- HarmonyOS
- Thickness: 7.39mm
- Weight: 184 grams
Huawei has not confirmed the suggested price of the new mid-range phone, but we know that it will be launched in two color options – black or white – in South Africa. For now, there is no forecast of availability in other regions.
