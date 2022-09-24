Huawei announces Nova 10 SE with 90 Hz OLED screen, 108 MP camera and 66W recharge

announced this Friday (23) the Nova 10 SE, its new mid-range cell phone that will debut in the South African market soon. The model took fans by surprise when it was revealed during a local event together with the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro, known in the global market, as an unprecedented alternative and with good specifications.

With a premium look that does not stray from the main models of the line, the smartphone has a large 6.67-inch OLED screen with an unspecified resolution, but we know that the refresh rate is 90 Hz – a little less fluid than the display of 120 Hz of the Nova 10. There is a hole that houses its 16 MP front .