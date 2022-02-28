MobileAndroidHuawei

Huawei announces new MatePad tablet for the mid-range

By: Brian Adam

The MWC 2022 starts in Barcelona and we already have the first preliminary announcements. Among others that we will present to you, a Huawei MatePad tablet for the mid-range with a price below the barrier of 300 euros.

The high-end of tablets continues to be dominated by the Apple iPad and the competition that comes from Samsung’s premium models. If in the entry range they send models such as the Amazon Fire and Microsoft’s Surface Go are an island in the Windows desert, in the mid-range there is room for many manufacturers that work with Android such as Huawei.

Huawei MatePad 2022

The new tablet from the Chinese firm is committed to a screen size that we can consider standard in this line. An IPS panel of 10 inches diagonalwith a fairly good native resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixelsa maximum brightness of 470 nits and multi-touch technology.

Huawei MatePad

Here it is necessary to highlight the support for the Huawei M-Pen stylus, which is sold optionally, but which is interesting with its 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing you to write or draw on the screen. The tablet is compatible with the new platform Super Device from Huawei, so you can pair the tablet with a PC to use it as a second screen or to quickly transfer files between devices, among other functions.

Huawei announces new MatePad tablet for the mid-range 30

As a hardware engine, Huawei bets on its own. A ARM Kirin 820 SoC with 8-core CPU (1 Cortex-A76 at 2.36 GHz + 3 Cortex-A76 cores at 2.22 GHz + 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 1.84 GHz) and an integrated ARM Mali-G57 graphics.

Read:

A Japanese brand of toasters aims to make Android phones with 5G

Its connectivity is good, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, 8-megapixel front and rear cameras, a microSD memory card reader, a USB 2.0 Type C port, and four speakers. There is no headphone jack, but Huawei includes a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter.

Versions and prices

With Android 10.0 and EMUI 10.1 user interface (hopefully upgradable to higher versions), the new Huawei MatePad will be available soon with reasonable prices:

  • 4GB/64GB per €279 ($315)
  • 4GB/128GB per €319 ($360)
  • 4GB/128GB + keyboard and pen per €379 ($430)
