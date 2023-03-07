Huawei announces FreeBuds 5i headset in Brazil with a focus on cost-effectiveness

On the afternoon of this Monday (6), Huawei made another product official in the national market. The Freebuds 5i arrives as a new Bluetooth headset in Europe, focusing on cost-effectiveness. The product had already been launched globally at the end of December last year and stands out for bringing improvements over its predecessor, the Freebuds 4i. TechSmart followed the company’s presentation and tells you the details now.

more compact design

One of the improved points compared to the previous generation is the design. It maintains a TWS shape with a silicone temple and tip. However, now it has become shorter, from 36 mm to 29 mm, with a weight of 5 grams per side. The case has also decreased in size. Despite maintaining the 48.2 mm x 61.8 mm in width and length, respectively, the case became thinner and went from 27.5 mm to 26.9 mm in thickness. Each side has touch sensitivity, which can be configured for action shortcuts through the Huawei AI Life app. In addition, the FreeBuds 5i is sweat and water resistant, with IP54 certification.

sound and features

Huawei's new headset is equipped with a 10mm diameter dynamic driver and a polymer composite diaphragm. The intention is to generate a more robust low-frequency sound and deeper noise cancellation. Through the brand's application, the user can choose equalization modes for the audio. You can choose the "Standard", "Bass Boost" and "Treble Boost" option, according to your preference. There is also a low latency game mode, which reaches 94ms of delay, to help with games. It also features Sony's Hi-Res technology for high-resolution sound. The product supports 192 kHz 24-bit playback. In calls, Huawei promises a clearer experience, thanks to the combination of feedback microphone, speech microphone and deep neural network (DNN) algorithms. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is present here, focusing on emitting reverse sound waves, to cancel each other out with noise interference. There's also hybrid noise cancellation, which uses the internal and external microphones to detect and mitigate outside noise. The battery now delivers a total of 28 hours of playback, with 7.5 hours of audio playback from the fully charged headphones and the rest from the case. It supports fast charging that allows 4 hours with just 15 minutes connected.

price and availability

The FreeBuds 5i arrives in Europe from March 20th of this year, through official resellers, such as Zoom Store and Magazine Luiza. The accessory can be purchased at a suggested price of BRL 499, in blue and black – cheaper than the launch price of the predecessor, which came for BRL 749. So, did you like Huawei's new launch in the domestic market? Comment with us!