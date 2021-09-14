Huawei Announces an Event for 10/21: Global Launch of the P50 Series?

Huawei has not been very present in the smartphone market this year, but things could change as it has scheduled an unexpected announcement event for the end of October. The press event in question will take place on October 21 in Vienna. Huawei has not given any clues about the devices it intends to announce, but it is very likely related to the global availability of the Huawei P50 series. The Huawei P50 series was announced in China in July, but at the time Huawei did not give any hints about its global launch plans. The event could also be related to the Mate 50 series, but the lack of news suggests that Huawei may have canceled or delayed those devices. Huawei has been struggling lately with its smartphone business as the US veto prevents it, among other things, from including Google services and manufacturing its own Kirin chips. Although the company has been able to turn to Qualcomm chips, these are “decaffeinated” versions without 5G connectivity.