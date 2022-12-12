Huawei admits it is difficult to produce high-end smartphones after sanctions

In an interview given to the Chinese media, Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer department, admitted that the brand faced serious difficulties to produce the Mate 50 range.

According to the executive, Huawei was going through the most critical phase after the US sanctions and this resulted in limited resources, in addition to major failures in the supply chain.

In addition, Yu said many executives on the board believed it was not possible to succeed with a 4G-only smartphone. Not to mention the high cost of finding parts that could be used in the Mate 50 line.