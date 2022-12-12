Huawei admits it is difficult to produce high-end smartphones after sanctions

In an interview given to the Chinese media, Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer department, admitted that the brand faced serious difficulties to produce the Mate 50 range.
According to the executive, Huawei was going through the most critical phase after the US sanctions and this resulted in limited resources, in addition to major failures in the supply chain.
In addition, Yu said many executives on the board believed it was not possible to succeed with a 4G-only smartphone. Not to mention the high cost of finding parts that could be used in the Mate 50 line.
Even so, Yu said that his insistence on launching the Mate 50 line paid off well for Huawei, as the devices sold as expected.
The executive also pointed out that the lack of 5G connection is not a serious problem for Huawei, since the company has improved its 4G connection and Wi-Fi 6 helps fill the gap left by the fifth generation network.
Satellite connection is another novelty that was developed with an important differential in the Mate 50 line. This was the first smartphone to have this type of resource.
Finally, Yu claims that Huawei is ready to resume its normal launch schedule in 2023.
Do you believe that the manufacturer will resume its normal launch schedule in 2023? Can the Mate 60 line be advertised with a 5G connection? Tell us your opinion and expectation here in the comments.