https://www.infobae.com/que-puedo-ver/2022/08/16/details-curiosities-and-everything-you-should-know-about-she-hulk-before-de-her- premiere/

everyone is waiting for She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) which will finally hit the screen this week. Day after day, a little bit of everything has been published about her and the production that will tell her story, which may be driving many crazy with emotion, as well as perhaps also confusing them. For this reason, In this note we summarize everything you need to know about the lawyer and green superhero, so that you are more than prepared to see her.

Synopsis

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes the life of Jennifer Walters, a professional single lawyer in her thirties. “Her life of hers seems like a typical middle woman except if she gets angry.” Since, if Miss Walters gets upset, she initially becomes nothing more and nothing less than she hulk, a two-meter-tall, green-colored superheroine with superhuman strength. “Just her cousin, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, He understands her experience and will help her with her transformations.” Jennifer is a jurist specializing in legal cases geared towards superhumans.

One of the official “She-Hulk” posters. (DisneyPlus)

Where and when does it premiere?

This series of fantasy, comedy, superheroes and lawyers will be launched next Thursday August 18th of 2022 through the platform of DisneyPlus.

Lead, cast and production

Tatiana Maslany is the actress who will characterize she hulk. The accompanying talents are Jameela Jamil (as Titania) Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner, his cousin Hulk) Y Benedict Wong. Jessica Gao is its creator and Kat Coiro He is in charge of the management team.

What place does the series occupy within the Marvel chronology?

According to the chronology, the series is within the Phase 4 of the MCU. Also, in she hulk will appear so much Daredevil What wong. Therefore, it is suspected that it may be in the same timeline as Shang Chi Y The Legend of the Ten Ringssince Wong is the Sorcerer Supreme and seems unaffected by what happened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She-Hulk appears on Tinder

The Marvel superheroine has already gone ahead and first appeared on the dating app Tinder, According to a post on Twitter that went viral. So, if you have Tinder and you know how the dynamic works, try looking for it or maybe you will have the opportunity to find it and make a ‘match’. However, neither Disney Plus neither Marvel have given details of this particular way of promoting the series.

Jessica Gao and Kat Coiro are two of the main names behind the production of “She-Hulk”. (Disney)

More data

This comedy series will last about 30 minutes per episode, which makes it the first UCM fiction to be closer to the comedy format than to the dramatic series. This, because productions such as Scarlet Witch either Ms Marvel they had chapters of 50 or 60 minutes.

It is also known that she hulk will have a conflict of interest, since she will have to defend as a lawyer Emil Blonskyalso known as “Abomination”, the villain who tried to annihilate his cousin in The incredible Hulk.

Tatiana Gabrielle Maslany is an Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated Canadian actress who will play She-Hulk. (DisneyPlus)

The new Marvel series will address what happened and the current situation of the Sokovia Accords in the UCM. (It should be remembered that the agreements were established in Civil Warafter the events of Avengers: Age of Ultronfrom 2015).

Finally, it could be said that Jennifer Walters He is the improved and more accurate version of the Hulk, who also enjoys the gift of telepathy. she hulk has been listed as one of the 20 most powerful Avengers, being even above the Captain America Y luke cage. However, there are still many details that are unknown about the character.

she hulk debuts on August 18 at Disney+.

