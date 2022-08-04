https://www.infobae.com/que-puedo-ver/2022/08/04/keanu-reeves-starred-in-the-devil-in-the-white-city-la-series-produced-by-martin- scorsese-and-leonardo-dicaprio/

Reeves joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese in what will be his first series. (Reuters)

Just a few days ago it was announced that Reeves had been hired by Netflix to star in a live action movie of the animated series based on the comic BRZRKRabout an immortal warrior devised by the actor himself, and now it has been revealed that the actor will also be the protagonist of the series that is being developed on the book The ://voonze.com/tag/devil/">Devil in the White City.

As reported Varietythis new project will be developed by Hulu Y Reeves will have one of the two main papers of this book written by Erik Larson. Also, Keanu He will be one of the executive producers.

Keanu Reeves will star with Netflix in his own comic “BRZRKR”. (Netflix)

The series is based on the book of the same name by Larsonwhich tells the true story of Daniel H Burnham (Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who is quick to make his mark on history with the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, and the Dr. H. H. Holmesthe first modern serial killer USA and the man behind the famous murder castle built in the shadow of the fair.

Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw and Mark Lafferty are other of the executive producers of the series, while Sam Shaw is adapting the book for television as well as serving as showrunner.

infobaecomque-puedo-ver20220804keanu-reeves-starred-in-the-devil-in-the-white-city-la-series-produced-by-martin-scorsese-and-leonardo-dicaprio.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Tom Cruise wanted in the early 2000s to bring the novel “The Devil in the White City” to the movies. (Crown Borrowed) infobaecomque-puedo-ver20220804keanu-reeves-starred-in-the-devil-in-the-white-city-la-series-produced-by-martin-scorsese-and-leonardo-dicaprio.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

ABC Signature will produce in association with Paramount Television Studios this series that will mark the first leading role of Keanu in television series, even though early in his career he had some roles in movies that went straight to television.

This without counting the web series swedish dicks which he made in 2016 and which was a co-production between USA Y Swedenin which the actor gave life to tex johnsoncharacter that was recurring but not the main one.

Now Reeves works with two of the major streaming platforms, Netflix and Hulu. (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

The creation of this new production occurs after Leonardo Dicaprio acquired the rights to Larson’s book in 2010 with plans to adapt it as a film in which he would play the character of Holmes. Later, Scorsese joined to lead, with Billy Ray ready to write the script.

This is not the first time that this text has been adapted for film or television. In 2004, Tom Cruise Y Paula Wagner It was first developed in Hollywood through your company and with paramount as the studio that would produce it, but this was cancelled. paramount reacquired the film rights in 2007 and Hulu announced in 2019 that it was developing the book as a series and that Reeves was in negotiations for a lead role.

: