HTC will launch a high-end phone for the first time in years with an eye on the metaverse according to Digitimes

HTC is one of those manufacturers whose continuity in the mobile market will be questioned until the last minute. Once one of the market giants, HTC ended up selling part of its mobile division to Google, which in turn integrated it into the Pixel division, and for years it was rumored with the possibility that the manufacture ceased of phones.

In fact, the latest launches in recent years have been very small and all in economic ranges on the market. It seemed that HTC was going extinct in mobiles and only its Vive brand would remain for virtual reality, and now a new rumor says that in April we will see a new HTC phone hit the market again. And not only that: we will talk about a whole high range.

A high-end mobile for the metaverse, HTC Vive?

The information comes from the Taiwanese media DigiTimes that for years offered the best exclusives about their compatriots from HTC. From there, statements made by the head of HTC for Asia and the Pacific are quoted, and these statements talk about HTC’s return to the high-end mobile phone market. From the hand of Android, naturally, an operating system that helped grow and from which it has been separated into very few models.

According to Charles Huang, the person in charge of HTC for the aforementioned area, HTC has its eyes set on the metaverse that continues to be assembled since Facebook (now Meta) put it on the game board months ago. HTC would be planning integrate different functions of the metaverse in your future mobile phone high end. The idea of ​​the Vive brand extending to phones isn’t even remotely new, and it seems that this information points to just that.

HTC, who has continued to live despite having reduced his vital signs to a minimum, would be planning invest heavily in the virtual reality product market And that’s where the new phone for the metaverse would make a lot more sense. According to Cher Wang, co-founder and now CEO of HTC, the company has also been focused on the B2B sector, on the business side.

As often happens in these cases, there is no more information about this future high-end HTC to squeeze the metaverse. So we don’t know when it will be released exactly, what its name will be, its price or if we will get to see it circulate around Europe. All this is unknown for now, although in the case of HTC, the brand already has our attention. We will have our eyes and ears open.

Via | Digitimes