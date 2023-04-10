5G News
HTC Wildfire E3 Lite announced with Unisoc chip, 5,000mAh battery, and more
The HTC Wildfire E3 Lite cell phone was announced this Monday for the entry-level segment. First of all, it is worth saying that the manufacturer is no longer producing devices in this category, but is licensing its brand so that interested companies can use it in their launches. This is the case with this release.

HTC Wildfire E3 Lite

In general, the device has more basic configurations, equipped with a 6.52-inch LCD screen and HD+ resolution. There’s also a waterdrop notch to accommodate the 5MP front-facing camera, and the edges of the bezel are very evident. The rear camera is 13MP and is accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor.

The processor, finally, is a Unisoc SC9863 and to handle the multitasking, the model has versions with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, in addition to internal storage of 32GB or 64GB. In addition, there is the possibility of expansion via microSD cards. Finally, it has a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging support.

Technical specifications
  • Screen: 6.52″ HD+ resolution LCD;
  • Drop-shaped notch;
  • Platform: Unisoc SC9863 octa-core;
  • GPU: IMG8322;
  • RAM: 3/4GB;
  • Storage: 32/64GB eMMC 5.1 type;
  • Rear cameras:
    • Main: 13MP f/2.2 aperture;
    • Macro: 2MP f/2.4 aperture;
  • Front camera: 5MP f/2.0 aperture;
  • Biometric sensor on the side;
  • Battery: 5000mAh;
  • Charging: 10W;
  • Operating System: Android 12.
Availability and price

The HTC Wildfire E3 Lite will be released for sales in the African market, but the details about that have not been revealed as well as its price. Finally, also check out the details on the Wildfire E Plus and HTC’s announcement regarding its AR/VR headset.

