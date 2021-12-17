HTC Wildfire E2 Plus, the new smartphone is an entry level with a huge display

The choice of is undoubtedly curious HTC to proceed “backwards” on the nomenclatures of the (few) smartphones it offers on the market. Although at the beginning of the year it presented HTC Wildfire E3, at the gates of 2022 the Taiwanese company dusts off the historic brand Wildfire but to return to the E2 label (dates back to August 2020), this time with a Plus plus certainly motivated by extra large screen size.
Among the several upcoming headsets and the recent budget earphones with active noise cancellation, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus will try to make room for itself in the most crowded market segment of all, that of entry level Android smartphones: it will be necessary to elbow, but the presence of a 6.82-inch display represents a good element for differentiate from the competition, although the design is not as exciting as the remaining technical specifications. And there is a further “but”: HTC Wildfire E2 Plus, at least for the moment, will only be distributed in Russia.
|
HTC Wildfire E2
75.9 x 158.4 x 9 mm
|
HTC Wildfire E2 Plus
78.6 x 174.2 x 9.3 mm
- display: IPS LCD in 20.5: 9 6.82 “HD + (720 x 1,640 pixels), screen-to-body ratio 80.7%
- chip: Unisoc Tiger T610, 1.8 GHz, 12 nanometer octa core with Mali-G52 GPU
- memory:
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage expandable via microSD
- dual SIM: yes, dual standby (slot shared with microSD)
- connectivity: 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo
- fingerprint reader: rear
- cameras:
- front: 8 MP, f / 2.2 fixed focus
- rear:
- main 13 MP, f / 2.2, AF
- 5 MP ultra wide angle
- 2 MP macro, f / 2.4, FF
- 2 MP depth, f / 2.4, FF
- LED flash
- battery: 4,600 mAh
- operating system: Android 11
- dimensions and weight:
- 174.2 x 78.6 x 9.3 mm
- 210 grams
HTC Wildfire E2 Plus is offered on the Russian market in the only color available (black) for 12,990 rubles, which at the current exchange rate is equivalent to 156 euros. We await information on a possible distribution in the rest of Europe.