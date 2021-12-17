HTC Wildfire E2 Plus, the new smartphone is an entry level with a huge display

Among the several upcoming headsets and the recent budget earphones with active noise cancellation, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus will try to make room for itself in the most crowded market segment of all, that of entry level Android smartphones: it will be necessary to elbow, but the presence of a 6.82-inch display represents a good element for differentiate from the competition, although the design is not as exciting as the remaining technical specifications. And there is a further “but”: HTC Wildfire E2 Plus, at least for the moment, will only be distributed in Russia.