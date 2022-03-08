HTC wants to rise from the ashes with a top-of-the-range smartphone

HTC and high-end smartphones: years ago it was a foregone conclusion, but over time things have changed. The Taiwanese company has had to deal with the harsh reality of a market in which the competition has become too tight and has no longer been able to keep up with the big Chinese brands (Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo) that are in the wake today. of the giants Apple and Samsung.

It must be said that, unlike other large companies that once were protagonists in the smartphone market – think of the end of the BlackBerry brand -, HTC never completely left the scene, but was forced to fly very low by proposing entry level or mid-range devices, often restricting their distribution to Asian markets.

However, interesting news arrives on the possible return of the Taiwanese brand in the segment of top-of-the-range smartphones: HTC is planning a new high-end model, with the aim of launching it next April. To report the news is DigiTimes quoting statements from the General Manager of HTC Vive (for the Asia-Pacific region), Charles Huangreleased during an event held at MWC 2022.

If the project goes through, it will be HTC’s first new top range launched since 2018: the last one was the U12 +, while the double Exodus terminals (one launched in 2018 and the other in the following year) made history in itself by expressing HTC’s attempt to exploit interest in cryptocurrencies with two cryptophone.

WHY A NEW TOP RANGE

It should be noted that the smartphone is cited by an executive of HTC Vive, the division that carries out projects relating to virtual reality, on which a large part of the company’s turnover currently rests (see income generated by Vive viewers employed in the company ). The meaning of the new high-end smartphone is grasped by considering it an integral part of this ecosystem. In fact, the manager points out that the device will be deeply integrated with Viveverse, HTC’s open source platform dedicated to the metaverse. The idea is therefore to use it to capture the attention of users interested in Augmented and Virtual Reality.