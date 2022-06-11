HTC Viverse: The flagship focused on the “metaverse” arrives on June 28

HTC is one of the few phone manufacturers to have released models dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, the Exodus 1 and 2.

Now it appears that the company has shifted its focus to the “metaverse,” a term that has been in vogue ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta.

Unlike its blockchain-focused phones, according to rumors, the next flagship will be based on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. The metaverse-focused flagship should have been unveiled in April, but HTC decided to push it back to a later date.

Today, the Taiwanese company has confirmed that its supposed high-end smartphone HTC Viverse will be officially presented on June 28. This would be the company’s first flagship since the HTC U12+ that was released four years ago.

Considering HTC’s extensive experience in Virtual Reality technology, the HTC Viverse could be an interesting device, much more attractive than the company’s Exodus 1 and Exodus 2.

The bad news is that we may not see the HTC Viverse leave Taiwan. For now, the phone will be available through local operators such as Chunghwa Telecom, FarEasTone and Taiwan Mobile.