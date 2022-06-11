HTC summons the 28th for the official presentation of its metaverse-oriented mobile

We return to talk about HTC, the technology company of Taiwanese origin, which some will remember for being the one that launched the first Android mobile model on the market, and that some years after its absence in the mobile sector, promised to return to it with a high-end Android mobile model oriented to the metaverse.

Initially, it planned to launch its long-awaited model during the month of April, but as we told you weeks ago, the supply problems of electronic components due to the paralysis in manufacturing as a result of the coronavirus outbreaks, and other factors, have made that the company delay its launch.



And while it seemed that the moment was not near to arrive, since there was no new timeline for its commercial launch, hours ago, the company has used your twitter profile for invite you to an official presentation event on June 28 under the slogan “Log in to de Future”.

One of the hashtags that accompanies the announcement, #Createmymetaverselife, can also invite the imagination of what we could see in the long-awaited event, since It has not yet been known what the specifications of this model will be that can make it special or simply specifically designed for the metaversebeing able to compete with the efforts that companies like Meta are also carrying out in this area.

We could bet on the fact that this mobile could allow us to create a digital version of ourselves in a simple way to be able to participate in the virtual environments that it could offer us.

But while the time comes, for now it’s all speculation, but at least we won’t have to wait so long to learn at least the fundamental elements that will make up this long-awaited mobile device in order to compare it with other devices focused on the metaverse.

It is already a matter of the day marked on the calendar for the company to present us with its «Viverse» with everything that this device is capable of offering for the future marked by the metaverse.

Image Credit: HTC