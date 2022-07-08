HTC returns to the fray with a tablet: this is the new HTC A101

- Advertisement -

The Taiwanese manufacturer surprised us last year when it returned to the tablet market with a model at a very moderate price. And now, they have just renewed their family with the a simple tablet that is perfect for day to day.

The legendary smartphone brand has long been in the doldrums in the mobile market. But it seems that it has found a very interesting market niche in tablets.

It should be remembered that, with the arrival of the pandemic, this type of device has gained great weight in the sector. And HTC was not going to miss the opportunity to keep a piece of the cake. First it was the HTC A100, and now it’s the turn of this HTC A101, a tablet without great pretensions, but that will more than meet your expectations.

[mb_related_posts1]

This is the new tablet HDT A101

returns-to-the- -with-a-tablet-this-is.jpg" width="980" height="980" alt="HTC A101 Design" > enlarge photo HTC A101 Design HTC

To begin with, we are facing a tablet of spectrum halfso don’t expect benefits beyond any doubt, but they will be more than enough to browse the Internet, social networks and even enjoy games that require a large graphic load.

At an aesthetic level we will not find great surprises. More than anything because the HTC A101 offers a traditional design, with prominent frames so you can hold this device without touching the screen.

We will go to the multimedia section, since the HTC A101 has a 10-inch LCD screen diagonal and that offers Full HD + resolution. Highlight its 5 megapixel front camera and it will be perfect for making video calls.

When lifting the hood of this HTC tablet, we will find a Unisoc T618 processor that comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. More than enough hardware to offer more than enough performance for any user. In addition, it has 128 GB of storage that we can expand through its microSD card slot.

[mb_related_posts2]

We know that the photographic section is not usually the strong point of a tablet, but HTC has surprised us by incorporating a dual-sensor system on the back, with a first 16-megapixel lens and a second 2-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Lastly, your 7,000 mAh battery with 10W charging guarantees autonomy beyond all doubt, so in this aspect you will not have to worry about anything. At the moment, this HDT A101 tablet has been presented in South Africa, and they have not indicated the price, so we will have to wait for the company to offer more information on availability in other countries and its official price.

>