HTC presents the VR VIVE Flow glasses, independent and very light

The HTC VIVE Flow are the new virtual reality glasses from the Taiwanese manufacturer and are presented as an independent, lightweight, compact and immersive device for daily use. It is now available to book for $ 499 with delivery in November.

Filtered a few days ago, HTC VIVE Flow are just as we had anticipated. They stand out for their independent operation without the need to connect to PCs or smartphones, while its weight of only 189 grams it sets a distance with the competition (for example, Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 weighs 500 grams) although it has a “trick” that we will comment on below.

The glasses have two 2.1-inch LCD screens and full resolution 3.2K (1600 x 1600 pixels per eye). They have a field of view of “up to 100 degrees” and a variable refresh rate of up to 75 Hz. There are also a pair of front-facing cameras to help with tracking movement from the inside out and HTC is expected to support hand tracking. .

Its power is the responsibility of an SoC Snapdragon XR1 from Qualcomm (the same chip as the Oculus Quest 2) and is accompanied by 4 Gbytes of RAM and 64 Gbytes of built-in storage without expansion because there is no support for SD memory cards.

HTC VIVE Flow, how are they so light?

Their super light weight has attracted attention, although there is a reason they are so light. And is that the battery only offers autonomy for 5 minutes of use and is intended simply to have time to hot swapping an external battery. Logically, this adds much more weight together with the 50 grams of the USB Type C cable connector. HTC sells its own external battery, with a capacity of 10,000 mAh for an additional $ 79.

At least we will not have to carry the battery and its weight ‘hanging on the face’ and certainly its weight is very low for a VR. Other comfort-focused features speak of an easy-to-remove face mask that can be cleaned or swapped if you want to share the glasses with other users. Dispose of an active cooling system to draw hot air away from your face and Dual hinges allow adjustment to different head sizes.

The independent functioning is also relative because you will have to connect them via Bluetooth to Android devices for some functions. Or if you want to use the mobile as a remote control since it does not have independent hand controllers. The connection also allows to mirror the screen of the Android mobile in Vive Flow to run applications in a more immersive view, for example videos from Netflix or YouTube.

HTC says that around 100 native applications will be available when the glasses are marketed and an additional 50 by the end of 2021. Users who do not want to pay for the apps directly can access them by paying $ 6 a month in a subscription to Viveport that offers access unlimited.

HTC VIVE Flow is now available to pre-order for $ 499. They will be available from November.