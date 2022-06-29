HTC offers the Desire 22 Pro as the “mobile for the metaverse”

- Advertisement -

HTC announced a few months ago the launch of the “first phone for the metaverse” and we already have it here under the Desire 22 Pro brand. With premium mid-range specifications, the terminal stands out for its support for Taiwanese company virtual reality technologies.

HTC is no longer the great mobile company of a decade ago. Although it has a small catalog of smartphones, its market share is minimal. However, it has become one of the major players in virtual reality devices with the Vive platform and it is obvious that it wants to take advantage of its experience in the sector. Also go looking for its place in that metaverse, still undeveloped, but that companies like Meta want to turn into the next great communication platform.

HTC Desire 22 Pro, a mobile for the metaverse

The terminal is compatible with HTC’s Vivese ecosystem and allows users to visit communities using their browsers no need to use VR headsets. Of course, it is also compatible with proprietary devices such as the Vive Flow VR and can be combined with the device to explore experiences, watch movies and TV or simply access applications in virtual reality.

For the rest, the Desire 22 Pro is a premium mid-range mobile with a 6.6 inch screennative resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 695 5Gaccompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB for storage.

The phone has a 4,520mAh battery and features reverse wireless charging. Its rear camera has a triple sensor with a main 65-megapixel sensor, an ultra-wide 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera for selfies is 32 megapixels.

Price and availability

The Desire 22 Pro is available in Taiwan to reserve for a exchange price of 404 dollars and availability from July 1. In Europe, it is expected to launch in August for 399 pounds in the United Kingdom. HTC will also offer a promotion that will allow you to buy the mobile and the Vive Flow VR device together at a reduced price.